Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Pat Valaika checks in at shortstop in place of Iglesias, who will take a seat as the Orioles and Nationals wrap up their series with a game that starts at 12:35 p.m. ET. Iglesias had started the Orioles' previous five games, going 5-for-18 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored over that stretch.