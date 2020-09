Iglesias (lower leg) is batting second as the designated hitter in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays.

The 30-year-old exited Wednesday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the shin, but he'll remain in the lineup for Thursday's matinee after undergoing precautionary X-rays. Iglesias is riding a modest five-game hit streak in which he is 10-for-19 with one homer, one double, four runs and six RBI.