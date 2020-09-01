Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a single, double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Iglesias's single drove in Anthony Santander to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The shortstop later came up with a huge double to break the 2-2 tie in the 11th. Iglesias has his batting average up to a remarkable .405 on the season and should continue to hit in the middle of the Orioles' lineup.