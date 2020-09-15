site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Knocks first homer
RotoWire Staff
Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 14-1 win over Atlanta.
During a 10-run third inning for Baltimore, Iglesias went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and two runs scored. He raised his slash line to a terrific .370/.387/.504 with 14 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.
