Iglesias was removed from Wednesday's loss against the Yankees due to some quad soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, but he was replaced at shortstop for the seventh inning after grounding out in the previous frame. Iglesias is off to a hot start in 2020 (8-for-16 with four doubles, two runs and three RBI), but he should now be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.