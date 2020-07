Iglesias (back) will play in both Monday and Tuesday's exhibition games in an effort to ramp up in advance of Opening Day, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He only took 8-to-10 at-bats in camp prior to his back acting up, and he did not make the trip for Sunday's exhibition game in Philadelphia. However, Kubatko makes it sound as though Iglesias is still likely to start at shortstop on Opening Day.