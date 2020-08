Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

With Iglesias dealing with a quadriceps issue earlier in the week, the shortstop got to rest his legs a bit and serve as the designated hitter in Thursday's win. He did well in the unfamiliar role, belting a two-run double off Vince Velasquez in the seventh inning. Iglesias will likely return to shortstop when Baltimore opens its series with the Nationals on Friday.