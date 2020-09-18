site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Iglesias is out of the lineup Friday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Iglesias started one of the two games during Thursday's doubleheader and will receive the day off Friday. Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the O's.
