site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jose-iglesias-not-yet-ready-to-return | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Not yet ready to return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias (wrist) remains on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Iglesias hasn't played since leaving Saturday's game against the Rays after a pitch struck him in the wrist. Ramon Urias will be the shortstop on this occasion.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read