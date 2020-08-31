Iglesias went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Iglesias hasn't missed a beat since returning from the 10-day injured list Friday after a two-week absence due to a quadriceps issue. Over the first three games of the series at hitter-friendly Sahlen Field, Iglesias has gone 6-for-14 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. He'll draw a fourth straight start in Monday's series finale, manning shortstop and batting third.
More News
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Still battling quadriceps issue•
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Sunday•
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Three-hit effort Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Logs two hits as DH•