Iglesias (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old will be on the bench for the fourth straight contest as he continues to deal with quad soreness. Iglesias did make a pinch-hit appearance during Saturday's contest, so he appears to be nearing his return to the lineup. Andrew Velazquez receives the start at shortstop in the series finale.