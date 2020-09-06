Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop and bat ninth against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Iglesias spent time on the IL in August with a quadriceps injury, and manager Brandon Hyde said Iglesias' quad will need to be managed through the rest of the season, per Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com. Hyde said it's something that would have cost Iglesias "significant time" in a normal 162-game season.