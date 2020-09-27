site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Iglesias is 5-for-13 with two homers and three doubles in his last four games, but he'll take a seat for the season finale. Pat Valaika receives the start at shortstop Sunday for the O's.
