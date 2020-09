Iglesias (wrist) is not in the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay, rRoch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Iglesias exited Saturday's contest after being hit by pitch on the left wrist, and he'll miss at least one game as a result of the bruise. X-rays came back negative so the 30-year-old avoided a fracture, and he'll have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Pat Valaika receives the start at shortstop Sunday for the O's.