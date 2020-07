Iglesias (back) is starting at shortstop and batting third in Friday's season opener at Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran infielder was limited by back soreness throughout summer training, but he's good to go for the start of the season. Iglesias had a .288/.318/.407 slash line with 11 home runs in 146 games for the Reds last season, and he'll begin 2020 as the O's everyday shortstop.