site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jose-iglesias-reinstated-from-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Reinstated from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias (quadriceps) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Iglesias was sidelined with a sore left quadriceps, but he was able to return from the injured list after the minimum 10-day stay. He's starting as the designated hitter Thursday, batting third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read