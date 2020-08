Iglesias (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.

Iglesias will remain out of the starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game for the team's series opener against Miami, but he's been available off the bench while dealing with quad soreness. That trend should continue Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the shortstop return to the starting nine soon. Andrew Velazquez will play shortstop and bat ninth in Iglesias' absence.