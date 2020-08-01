site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias (quadriceps) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Iglesias will sit for the third straight game due to quad soreness. Andrew Velazquez will again start at shortstop in his absence.
