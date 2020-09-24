site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Returns as designated hitter
Iglesias (wrist) is starting Thursday against the Red Sox.
Iglesias was sidelined since leaving Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the wrist. However, he'll return to action as the designated hitter Thursday, batting second.
