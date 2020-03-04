Iglesias was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins with a quadriceps cramp, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles are just playing it safe with their projected Opening Day starting shortstop, who should be good to go after a day or two off. Andrew Velazquez will take Iglesias' spot in the field and bat second.