Iglesias (quadriceps) will bat third as the designated hitter in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A sore quadriceps has kept Iglesias out of the lineup for a week, so it's no surprise to see that he won't be asked to play shortstop twice in one day. Whether or not he plays the field in the nightcap remains to be seen. Andrew Velazquez will cover the position in the afternoon game.