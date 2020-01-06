Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Signs with Orioles
Iglesias signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Orioles on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The deal also contains a club option for a second season at the same price. The 30-year-old is a perfectly competent shortstop, but most of his value comes on the defensive end, limiting his fantasy appeal outside of deep leagues. He did manage to hit .288 last season with a career-high 11 homers, but he'd never managed more than six in any prior year, so there's a very good chance he goes back to being almost a complete zero in that category. He also managed just six steals, giving him minimal value outside of his solid batting average. In AL-only formats, however, his relatively uncontested path to playing time should at least make him an acceptable budget option.
