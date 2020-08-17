Iglesias will sit for the second straight game due to lingering quadriceps soreness Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Iglesias has missed time at various points this season with the issue but had since returned to start four straight contests before sitting both Sunday and Monday. It appears that the Orioles will continue to manage things day-by-day with their surprisingly hot shortstop, who's hitting .400/.414/.564 through his first 16 games. Andrew Velazquez will handle the position in his absence.