Iglesias (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Rays, according to MLB.com.

Iglesias said Thursday that he hoped to rejoin the lineup Friday, but he did not see any action that day and will not start Saturday, either. Iglesias could still return to action before the weekend ends, but with a team off day Monday the Orioles could decide to hold him out at least until the day after that.

