Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Iglesias isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Iglesias went 0-for-2 with a walk out of the DH spot in Game 1, and he'll receive the rest of the evening off. Pat Valaika gets the start in Iglesias' usual spot at shortstop.
