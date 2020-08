Iglesias went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run in Friday's win against the Nationals.

Iglesias had been fairly quiet over the past three games since returning from a quad injury, but he filled the stat sheet in Friday's 11-0 blowout. Although he recorded just one extra-base hit, he recorded timely hits to drive in a season-high three runs. He now has a 1.124 OPS with seven doubles and seven RBI over his first 10 games of the season.