Iglesias went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Iglesias got on base with a double in the first inning and scored on a Pedro Severino two-run double. In the eighth, Iglesias added an RBI single for his third hit of the game. The shortstop is slashing .400/.414/.564 with 10 RBI, four runs scored and nine doubles in 16 games.