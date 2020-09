Iglesias went 2-for-4 with an RBI Tuesday, as the Orioles fell to the Braves 5-1.

Coming off a 4-for-4 night with seven total bases on Monday, Iglesia was the only Oriole to record multiple hits on a night where Baltimore had four in total. Long-regarded for only his glove, Iglesias' 2020 breakout has been for real, as Baseball Savant puts him in the top percentile for expected batting average. That is elite territory for a man already hitting .374 through 123 at-bats.