Orioles' Jose Mesa: Designated for assignment
Mesa was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mesa was removed from the club's 40-man roster in the wake of Alex Cobb's four-year deal that was finalized Wednesday. The 24-year-old was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft in December after spending a majority of the 2017 season in High-A within the Yankees' organization. In the coming days, Mesa will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Yankees.
