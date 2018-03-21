Play

Mesa was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mesa was removed from the club's 40-man roster in the wake of Alex Cobb's four-year deal that was finalized Wednesday. The 24-year-old was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft in December after spending a majority of the 2017 season in High-A within the Yankees' organization. In the coming days, Mesa will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Yankees.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories