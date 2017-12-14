Orioles' Jose Mesa: Goes to O's in Rule 5 draft

Mesa was selected by the Orioles with the 18th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

The 24-year-old right-handed reliever had a 1.93 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 84 innings between High-A and Double-A. Those are impressive statistics, but there's a big difference between getting High-A and Double-A hitters out and getting big-league hitters out. The Orioles will need to keep Mesa on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Yankees.

