Mesa will be stretched out as a starter during spring training, The Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.

Mesa was plucked from the Yankees' organization in the Rule 5 draft this past December. He's appeared in 78 minor-league games but has only started nine of those, which makes this an interesting move from manager Buck Showalter. Over 84 innings between the High-A and Double-A level, he posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while accumulating 101 strikeouts. Mesa should be monitored throughout spring training as he tries to land a job in the rotation.