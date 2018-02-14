Orioles' Jose Mesa: Will be tried as starter
Mesa will be stretched out as a starter during spring training, The Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports.
Mesa was plucked from the Yankees' organization in the Rule 5 draft this past December. He's appeared in 78 minor-league games but has only started nine of those, which makes this an interesting move from manager Buck Showalter. Over 84 innings between the High-A and Double-A level, he posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while accumulating 101 strikeouts. Mesa should be monitored throughout spring training as he tries to land a job in the rotation.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...