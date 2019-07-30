Rondon was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.

The bar to make an impact in Baltimore is rather low given the quality of the other options on the Orioles' roster, but it's still not clear if Rondon can clear it. He's hit just .197/.265/.282 in 55 games this season and owns a career .202/.260/.337 slash line over parts of three big-league seasons. He may wind up stuck as little more than a utility player.

