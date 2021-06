Ortiz (shoulder) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Bowie on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Ortiz has struggled to adjust to the Double-A level with a .233/.313/.467 slash line and four home runs across 67 plate appearances. The infielder didn't hit a homer with High-A Aberdeen in 19 games before his promotion to Bowie. It's unclear how long he'll be out with the left shoulder strain.