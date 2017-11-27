Edgin (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Edgin spent most of the 2017 campaign with the Mets before being outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas at the end of July. He compiled a respectable 3.65 ERA to go along with his 1.54 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB across 37 innings with the big club. While the 30-year-old hasn't been the same since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, he figures to see work as a lefty specialist for the Orioles next season. Edgin underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in September but is expected to be healthy well before the start of spring training.

