Lucas gave up three runs on three hits with one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning during Tuesday's spring game against the Pirates.

Lucas tossed two scoreless innings during his first spring appearance but didn't fare nearly as well Tuesday. The 28-year-old has spent time with the Cardinals and Athletics over the past two years, compiling a 5.40 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB across 21.2 innings.