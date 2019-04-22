The Orioles designated Lucas from assignment Monday.

Lucas' time on the active roster came to an end when he was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, and he'll now surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to utility man Stevie Wilkerson. As a 28-year-old, soft-tossing righty with a career 5.19 ERA in the majors, Lucas is likely to go unclaimed off waivers and should stick in the Orioles organization.

