Lucas allowed one hit and one walk over three innings while striking out two batters to earn his first save of the season in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Four of Lucas' five appearances this year have been multi-inning efforts. The stellar performance Saturday lowers his ERA to 3.48, and he has 11 strikeouts over 10.1 innings now. It's expected Lucas will serve a middle-relief role more often than not -- the 28-year-old is unlikely to enter the mix for ninth-inning duties.