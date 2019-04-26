Lucas cleared waivers on Friday and will report to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Lucas was designated for assignment earlier this week but will remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old spent the bulk of his time at Triple-A last season and posted a 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB over 38.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories