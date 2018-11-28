Lucas signed a minor-league contract with Baltimore on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Lucas pitched in eight big-league games for Oakland in 2018, logging a disastrous 6.28 ERA and 1.74 WHIP with 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander will serve as organizational depth for the Orioles during this upcoming season. Expect to see him begin the year at Triple-A Norfolk.

More News
Our Latest Stories