Orioles' Josh Lucas: Lands on injured list
Lucas was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right shoulder strain.
Lucas surrendered three runs and struck out two over three innings Thursday night against Toronto, and it appears he suffered the injury sometime during the outing. Baltimore has yet to release a timetable for the right-hander's return. Josh Rogers was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
