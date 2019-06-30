Lucas (shoulder) said he felt good coming out of his bullpen session Saturday and won't require a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Lucas has been on the shelf since June 14 with a right shoulder strain. Expect the Orioles to formally reinstate him from the IL at some point during their upcoming series with the Rays that runs Monday through Wednesday.

