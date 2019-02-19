Osich was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Tuesday.

Osich will join the Orioles after being designated for assignment by the Giants last week. The southpaw spent most of the 2018 season with Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 4.96 ERA and 1.63 innings across 45.1 innings for the River Cats. Osich owns a career 5.01 ERA across parts of four big-league seasons (120.1 innings), so he doesn't figure to make much of an impact at the major-league level in 2019. Hanser Alberto was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Osich.

