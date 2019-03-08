Osich was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Osich was booted off the 40-man roster to make room for Dwight Smith, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Friday. Osich spent the majority of the 2018 season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he posted a 4.96 ERA over 45.1 frames, and he figures to end up at Triple-A Norfolk, assuming he goes unclaimed.