Rogers had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. He's scheduled to start against the Blue Jays.

As expected, Rogers is set to make his major-league debut Tuesday. The 24-year-old compiled a solid 2.08 ERA across five starts with the Tides before earning a promotion. It's unclear if he'll stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday's spot start, though the Orioles could choose to give him a more extended look down the stretch if he holds his own.