Rogers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk and could be called up to make a spot start for the Orioles on Wednesday against the A's, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Alex Cobb (lower-back strain) was placed on the injured list, and the O's need someone to make Cobb's scheduled start Wednesday. Rogers would likely be sent back to Triple-A after that start, as Baltimore can move to a five-man rotation once Dan Straily is able to get on turn until Cobb is activated. Rogers has posted bottom-of-the-scale strikeout rates at every stop in the upper levels of the minors.