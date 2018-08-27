Orioles' Josh Rogers: Could make spot start Tuesday

Rogers could have his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Manager Buck Showalter indicated the Orioles would bring someone up from the minors to start Tuesday, though he didn't specify who. Rogers was originally expected to start for the Tides on Wednesday, though he's no longer listed, suggesting he could be line for a promotion. Since joining the Orioles from the Yankees via trade, Rogers has compiled a shiny 2.08 ERA across five starts (30.1 innings) for Norfolk.