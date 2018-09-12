Rogers will not take the mound as a starting pitcher again this season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers has reached a career-high 151.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season, but could still be utilized as a reliever over the final few weeks of the season. The 24-year-old should enter spring training as a candidate for Baltimore's starting rotation in 2019.

