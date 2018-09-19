Rogers has been sent home by the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rogers was announced as being done as a starter last week and now will not pitch out of the bullpen either. He threw a career-high 151.1 innings split between Triple-A and the majors this season. In his 11.2 innings at the big-league level, he allowed 11 runs.

More News
Our Latest Stories