Rogers (1-0) earned the victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Rogers wasn't exactly dominant in his major-league debut, but he put forth a solid performance with the only major blemish coming via Justin Smoak's two-run homer during the fifth inning. The young left-hander would next line up to start Sunday at Seattle, but it remains to be seen if Baltimore gives him an extended look in the starting rotation.