Orioles' Josh Rogers: Ends season on positive note
Rogers (1-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Mariners.
Despite taking the loss, Rogers performed relatively well in his second major-league start. He generated only four swinging strikes on 80 pitches, but still managed to maneuver out of jams to end the fourth and fifth innings. The Orioles announced that Rogers would be shut down for the season after logging a 3.54 ERA across 139.2 innings at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and Norfolk, before being called up to throw 10.1 innings at the major-league level.
